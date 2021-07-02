TikTokers are sharing their eerie premonitions to the tune of an unsettling song

TikTok is knee-deep in spook, thanks to a creepy version of a 19th century song called “Daisy Bell” .What TikTokers call the “Daisy Daisy” song has spawned an unsettling meme.People are rehashing unexplainable moments from their lives and sharing sinister historical anecdotes scored to the tune.The first user who uploaded the audio showed footage of an abandoned Disney World.The lyrics start off with an upbeat singer crooning, “Daisy Daisy,” and then it switches to a much creepier voice, who continues, “Give me your answer, do!”.The voices continue to alternate as they say, “I’m half crazy/ all for the love of you!”.The spooky voice is actually a sample from MTV’s Scream television series.Meanwhile, @justroughdrafts recalled the time he was 13 and predicted his family’s car crash moments before it happened.TikToker @cheysecret00 predicted an airplane passenger was going to open the emergency door just before strapping herself in with the seatbelt