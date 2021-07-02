Who is Gilmher Croes? TikTok star says his ‘priority’ is making you laugh

Gilmher Croes is an Aruban social mediapersonality with millions of followers.He has 33.5 million followers on TikTokand 1.6 million followers on Instagram.Gilmher was born on Jul.

7, 1993, inOranjestad, the capital city of Aruba.He attended the University of Arubaand briefly worked as a model and actor.He eventually shifted gears by postingcomedy sketches on Facebook.

But he beganto build his massive following on Musical.ly(now known as TikTok) in the early 2010s.His personal brand is making ridiculousfaces and funny dance videos.Gilmher’s skillful facial expressions andsense of humor are often compared to thatof comedian Jim Carrey.Along with his popular TikTok account,Gilmher collaborates with younger brotherJayden on the CroesBros YouTube channel,which has over 1 million subscribers.Jayden was born on Nov.

11, 1998and has 23.9 million followers on TikTokand 1 million Instagram followers.While Gilmher delivers skillful facial expressions,Jayden specializes in funny characters