Nervous England fans will be feeling as happy as Larry after the UK’s prime mouser predicted a Three Lions win over Ukraine on Saturday in the Euro 2020 quarter final.A video released by Downing Street shows Larry the cat, who has prowled the halls of power for more than 10 years, faced with a choice of the two nations’ flags.
Happy as Larry: Downing Street cat predicts victory for England against Ukraine
Belfast Telegraph