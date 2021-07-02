Possible COVID-19 Surges Have Local US Officials on Edge

Worries have arisen concerning the long weekend in which millions of Americans are expected to gather with friends and family in celebration of July 4.

Looking state by state and county by county, it is clear that communities where people remain unvaccinated are communities that remain vulnerable, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, C.D.C.

Director, via CNN.

In states such as Arkansas where vaccination rates are well below the national average, .

Officials are sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, partly due to the more contagious Delta variant.

We are now going in the wrong direction yet again with Covid-19 infections here in the state of Arkansas, Dr. Cam Patterson, University of Arkansas, via CNN.

With July 4th holiday coming up and eventually kids going back to school, we have to be concerned that this would be a trend that could continue.

, Dr. Cam Patterson, University of Arkansas, via CNN.

And if it does, it would appear that we may be in the beginning of the third surge of Covid-19 here in the state of Arkansas, Dr. Cam Patterson, University of Arkansas, via CNN.

Even in states with high vaccination rates, daily case counts are on the rise in many counties.

.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated that vaccines provide "a high degree of protection" against the virus, .

And that celebrating the holiday weekend is safe with the proper protections