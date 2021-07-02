Man slammed after revealing he and his girlfriend’s ‘toxic’ financial rules

A man couldn’t understand why money was affecting his girlfriend’s life choices.He explained the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.He comes from an affluent family and earns $150,000 annually while his girlfriend earns less than a third of what he makes.They agreed to split costs equally despite the different incomes.During an expensive vacation with his family, he was confused when his girlfriend wouldn’t participate in all of the activities and outings.“We did agree to split everything 50/50 and I don’t know why she agreed to come if the cost was an issue,” he wrote .Reddit thought the boyfriend was being unfair to his girlfriend