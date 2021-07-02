Friday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Precious Metals

Leading the group were shares of TAT Technologies, up about 42.6% and shares of SIFCO Industries up about 4.1% on the day.

In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.

In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.

Leading the group were shares of TAT Technologies, up about 42.6% and shares of SIFCO Industries up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by NovaGold Resources, trading higher by about 6.6% and Western Copper & Gold, trading up by about 6.5% on Friday.