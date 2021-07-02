Dr. Steven Stack talks the future of masks in Kentucky

Dr. Stack also talked about where and when Kentuckians should be wearing a mask.
Guidelines have changed and it's now normal to see others not wearing masks, but Dr. Stack says people should still be tolerant of others who still wear one.
Dr. Stack also talked about where and when Kentuckians should be wearing a mask.
Guidelines have changed and it's now normal to see others not wearing masks, but Dr. Stack says people should still be tolerant of others who still wear one.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack joined LEX 18 to talk about how Kentucky has changed this summer, what school..