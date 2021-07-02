Bride faces backlash over reaction to sister’s wedding day attire: ‘[She] needs to get ove

Bride faces backlash over reaction to sister’s wedding day attire: ‘[She] needs to get over herself’.A woman accidentally wore a dress the same color as her half-sister’s wedding gown at the family event.She explained the debacle on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.

She and her half-sister never got along.At first, she didn’t expect to be invited to the wedding, but when she was, her parents pressured her to go.She asked about the dress codebeforehand and was only toldnot to dress too sexy.However, when she showed up to the wedding wearing a pink dress, chaos ensued.“I never expected her to invite me to her wedding.

I know I would not invite her to mine".“Well, the wedding came, I attended with my dress, a pink dress (my favorite color),” she explained.“My half-sister went crazy.

Her dress was pink (she always hated that color and made fun of me for liking it and being too girly).My sister threw a huge tantrum about how I ruined her day and took the spotlight [away from] her.She got super mad, [and] our dad and her mom got upset at me [and] so did our siblings.I didn’t know about her dress (I had asked before to be nice, no one told me), and they didn’t look similar” .Reddit users thought the poster did nothing wrong.“The bride needs to get over herself and grow up,” a user commented.“Your sister chose drama.

That’s on her,” a person said