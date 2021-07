Hurricane Elsa update

Hurricane Elsa hasn't changed much over the past couple hours, but is now moving even faster at 30 mph.

It is still a category 1 storm with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with central pressure of 991 mb which is unchanged since the last advisory.

This shows that Elsa is not showing any signs of strengthening, but holding its own.

There is some dry air that is being pulled in to the west side of the storm.