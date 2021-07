Evening Weather - July 2

WITH FLOODINGACROSS THE STATE,BUT TODAY HASBEEN SO MUCHBETTER.

WE WILLREMAIN DRYTHROUGH THE RESTOF THE EVENING ANDWEEKEND REALLY.TEMPERATURESHAVE MADE IT INTOTHE MID 70S IN THEBLUEGRASS AND THEUPPER 70S INSOUTHERN KY, BUTIT FEELS BETTER ASDEW POINTS AREDROPPING.

IT WILLLIKELY FEEL EVENBETTER TOMORROWBEFORE A BIT OFHUMIDITY COMESBACK ON A WARMERSUNDAY ANDHOLIDAY.

THEWEEKEND ISLOOKING TERRIFICFOR ANY PLANS YOUHAVE.

EACH DAYWILL BE FILLED WITHSUNSHINE AND VERYFEW CLOUDS IN THEAFTERNOON.

HIGHTEMPERATURESWILL CLIMB TOWARDTHE 80-DEGREEMARK SATURDAY ANDTHEN JUMP BACK UPINTO THE MID 80S ONSUNDAY.

BOTH DAYSLOOK DRY AT THISPOINT ANDEVENINGS AS WELLFOR FIREWORKS-WATCHING.

AS WEMOVE INTO NEXTWEEK, WE BEGIN TOSEE MORE CHANGESINCLUDING SOME OFTHE JULY HEATCOMING BACK.HIGHS WILL SOAR UPINTO THE LOW 90SBOTH MONDAY ANDTUESDAY WITHTUESDAY BEING THEWARMEST.

IT WILLALSO START TO FEELMORE STICKY WITHHUMIDITY ON THERISE.

THE FIRSTHALF OF THE WEEKWILL REMAIN DRY,BUT SCATTEREDSHOWERS ANDSTORMS SHIFT OURWAY TOWARD MIDAND LATE WEEK.THIS ISN'T LOCALNEWS BUT THE SON