Guatemalan-Maya Center alerts residents about Hurricane Elsa

Leaders with the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Palm Beach County went door knocking Friday afternoon at the homes of many migrant families to let them know Hurricane Elsa is on its way.

THEY DO THISWHEN ANY MAJOR TROPICAL STORMOR HURRICANE APPROACHES.

THATWAY THEY ARE PREPARED.{MARIANA BLANCO/ ASSISTANTEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,GUATEMALAN- MAYA CENTE} :28“UNFORTUNATELY THEIR HOMES ARENOT THE MOST STABLE TOWITHSTAND A HURRICANE SO WENEED TO MAKE SURE THAT WE HAVEA PRE-PLAN, DURING PLAN AND APOST PLAN FOR OUR COMMUNITYAND THEIR SAFETY SO THATINCLUDES AS BEING ON CALL 24SEVEN MAKING SURE THAT PRE-HURRICANE WE GO TO THE MOBILEHOME PARK LET THEM KNOW THAT AHURRICANE OR TROPICAL STORM ISCOMING TO MAKE SURE THAT THEHOME IS STABLE ENOUGH AND IFNOT TO ALSO PROVIDE THEM THERESOURCES FOR SHELTERS THATMIGHT BE AVAILABLE IN CASETHEY NEED TO EVACUATE”{JOSHNAVARRO/@JOSHNAVARROWPTV} :10“LEADERS WHO WERE CANVASSINGTODAY ALSO LET PEOPLE KNOWTHAT THEY WERE HOLDING AVACCINATION CLINIC HERE AT THEGUATEMALAN- MAYA CENTER UNTIL7 O'CLOCK FOR THOSE PEOPLE WHOHAVEN'T GOTTEN THE SHOT YET”{MARIANA BLANCO/ ASSISTANTEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,GUATEMALAN- MAYA CENTE} :16“IN TALKING ABOUT HURRICANEPREPARATION, THE VACCINE PLAYSA LARGE PART IN MAKING SURETHAT OUR COMMUNITY IS SAFE.SIMPLY BECAUSE IF THEY NEED TOEVACUATE AND NOW THEY NEED TOGO TO A SHELTER YOU KNOWTHEY'RE GOING TO BE SURROUNDEDAND I WANT TO MAKE SURE THATTHEY'RE PROTECTED” RED CROSSAND PALM BEACH COUNTYOFFICIALS SAY THEY WON'T TURNANYONE AWAY AT THE SHELTERS--EVEN IF THEY HAVEN'T BEENVACCINATED DURING THISHURRICANE SEASON.

