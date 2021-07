Belton to hold annual 4th of July parade, rain or shine

BELTON IS SET TO GOAHEAD RAIN OR SHINE.25 NEWS REPORTERADAM SCHINDLERSHOWS US WHY THECITY SAYS NOTHING ISGETTING IN THE WAY OFTHE HOLIDAYCELEBRATIONS THISYEAR.THAT'S RIGHT GUYS...ALITTLE RAIN ISN'T GOING TOSTOP BELTON FROMHOLDING ONE OF THEIRLONGEST RUNNINGTRADITIONS...THEIR 4TH OFJULY PARADE.PKG-TRACK 1FOR OVER 100-YEARSBELTON HAS HELD A 4THOF JULY PARADE THATGOES RIGHT DOWN THECENTER OF TOWN ANDDRAWS IN TENS OFTHOUSANDS OFSPECTATORS BUT THEYHAD TO CANCEL FORTHE FIRST TIME LASTYEAR DUE TO COVID.THIS YEAR NOTHING ISSTOPPING THEM...NOTEVEN THE HIGH RAINCHANCES.SOT RANDYPITTENGER, PRESIDENTAND CEO, BELTON AREACHAMBER OFCOMMERCE."LAST YEAR WE WEREN'TABLE TO DO THE PARADEAND IT WAS REALLY HARD ONOUR COMMUNITY.

WITHMANY THINGS LOST, LOSINGTHE PARADE WAS A BIG DEALFOR OUR COMMUNITY.

WEARE EXCITED ABOUT HAVINGTHE PARADE, A LITTLE BIT OFRAIN ISN'T GOINGTO PUT A DAMPER."TRACK 2THE EMERGENCYCOMMAND CENTERWITH THE CITY WILL BETHERE TO ENSURE THEPARADE IS SAFE FORALL SPECTATORS."THE MONITOR ALLSAFETY ISSUES,INCLUDING WEATHER.SO, IF THERE IS ANYDANGEROUS WEATHEROF LIGHTNING, THERE ISSOME POTENTIAL FOR ADELAY BUT A LITTLE BITOF RAIN WILL CREATESOME CLOUD COVERAND COOLERWEATHER."TRACK 3WHICH IS WELCOMEDNEWS FOR THE FOLKSAT TODAY'S CARWASHWHO ARE GETTING TOCELEBRATE WITHBELTON FOR THE FIRSTTIME.SOT- JENNY HARPER,SITE MANAGER, TODAY'SCARWASH IN BELTON."WE'RE SUPER EXCITEDABOUT REOPENING UP THEBELTON PARADE AND THEBELTON FESTIVITIES DOWNHERE AND WE WANT TO BEPART OF THE COMMUNITY."TRACK 4THAT'S WHY EVERYONEAT TODAY'S CARWASH ISPULLING TOGETHER TOMAKE SURE YOU CANTELL THEY ARE PART OFTHE CELEBRATIONS.SOT CIERRA BROWN,TODAY'S CARWASHEMPLOYEE."WE REALLY WANT TOLET THE COSTUMERSKNOW THAT WE CAREABOUT THE HOLIDAYAND SHOW OURAPPRECIATION AND SUPPORTFOR OTHERS WHOCELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYAS WELL."TRACK 5SOMETHING THEY SAYTHE COMMUNITY HASNOTICED."SOME PEOPLE REALLY,REALLY ENJOY THEDECORATIONS.

SOMEPEOPLE JOKE THAT WESHOULD COME DOTHEIR HOUSE.

SO,WE'RE SUPPER HAPPYTHAT EVERYBODY LIKESIT."SOT -THE BOTTOM LINE IS THATNOTHING...NOT EVEN THEWEATHER...IS GOING TO THECOMMUNITY HERE IN BELTONFROM CELEBRATING OURNATIONS INDEPENDENCEDAY ESPECIALLY AFTER AVERY LONG AND HARD YEARIN BELTON ADAM SCHINDLER25 NEWS.