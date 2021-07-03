Still more to come from Italy - Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini is confident there is more to come from Euro 2020 semi-finalists Italy after they dumped Belgium out of the competition.The Italians dispensed with FIFA's number one-ranked team in a 2-1 quarter-final victory in Munich on Thursday night as they continued to fight their way back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the last World Cup in Russia.Asked at his post-match press conference afterwards what he had seen in his team to persuade him better times were around the corner, head coach Mancini said: “The team has progressed game in, game out.

Even when there have been tricky matches, the team has always got better – and there is still room for improvement.