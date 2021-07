The streets of Rome witnessed an ecstatic Friday night as thousands of Italian fans celebrated their country's 2-1 quarterfinal victory against Belgium in EURO 2020.

Many had gathered within Piazza del Popolo to watch the match on big screens provided by a 'Uefa Fan Zone.'

However, after the victory, fans couldn't contain their delight as the celebrations spilled onto the nearby roads and streets.