Going to Allegiant Stadium? What you need to know about transportation & parking

The first full-scale concert at Allegiant Stadium is this weekend, with many more big events to follow.
But between all the tourists and a lack of rideshares, getting there won't be easy.
The first full-scale concert at Allegiant Stadium is this weekend, with many more big events to follow.
But between all the tourists and a lack of rideshares, getting there won't be easy.
Fourth of July weekend means an influx of folks here in the Las Vegas valley. Transportation entities from around the valley are..