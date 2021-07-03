Demolition ordered for Surfside condo

The remainder of the collapsed high-rise poses a threat to rescuers and will be demolished, mayor says.
It won’t hinder the search - it will take weeks.
The remainder of the collapsed high-rise poses a threat to rescuers and will be demolished, mayor says.
It won’t hinder the search - it will take weeks.
CBS4's Bobeth Yates reports search-and-rescue operations restarted after a 14-hour delay over stability concerns. Read more:..
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces they’re "planning for the likely demolition of the building while the search and..