Restaurant using tees to alert of short staff

Carolina Country Kitchen is using t-shirts to ask for patience from its patrons.

SHORTSTAFFEDRESTAURANT IN EAST GRAND RAPIDS...HAS CREATED A UNIQUEWAY TO ASKS PARTONS TO BEPATIENT WITH THE SERVICE ...FOX17'S MARISA OBERLE REPORTS.HE SERVERS' SHIRTS SAY IT ALL.15:50:11 "It's fun and it keepspeople positive,keeps the atmosphere light.""PLEASE BE PATIENT, THERE'SLIKE THREE OF US" - CAROLINALOWCOUNTRYKITCHNE NEEDS HELP.

15:43:28"Now that we are re-open there'sawhole new set of challenges."BRIENNE POSTEMA C-OOWNS THE EASTGRAND RAIDPS RESTAURANT - natsTHAT'S SERVING UP SOUTHERN STYLEFOOD.SHE SAYS LIKE MOST BUSINESSES,IT'S SHORT STAFFED.

15:45:59"Easily at times have had 20servers, maybe not quite tht amuch all thetime, in the summertime forsue.rOur summertimes are really good.Right nowwe only have aboust ix." :07 THELACK OF WORKERS FORCINGCAROLINA TO CLOSE DOWN E ONTOTWO DAYS A WEEK AND LIMIT ITSCAPACITY - ANY NEW HIRESTAKING A FEWWEEKS TO TRAIN.

THAT'S WHYPOSTEMA SAYS HERSTAFF BOUGHT THE SHIRTS LATELASTMONTH, HOPING CUSTOMERS WOULDBE MORE UNDERSTANDING OF THEDELAYED SERVICE.

15:48:27 "Themajority of people arewonderful, the majoriy tofpeople come outand we're very upfront andhonest withpeople." A NEEDED REMINDER SHESAYS,AS THE AREA PREPARES FOR ITSFIRST POST- PANDEMICCELEBRATION.

15:45:27"Everybody's ready to o gbackout and we really want to bethere to serve thembut it takes time to get to theright spot tomake sure everyobdy gets thegoodexperience when they go out andthe staffitself doesn't get squished andsmashed."IN EGR MO FOX17NEWSIF YOU WOULD LIKE TO APPLY FORA JOBAT CAROLINA, VISITFOX17ONLINE.COM