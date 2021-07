New Iberia celebrates Olympian Morgann Leleux

"MORGAN LELEUX'S" HOMETOWN ISCELEBRATING THE BIGACCOMPLISHMENT OFPUNCHING HER FIRST TICKET TO THESUMMER OLYMPICS.

THE CITY OFNEW IBERIA HELD A PARADE DOWNMAIN STREET TO SHOW THEIRSUPPORT...AS HER COMMUNITY BOTHONLINE AND IN-PERSON ARE WISHINGHER LUCK.

PHOTOJOURNALISTBLAKE BLANCHARD HAS THE STORY....POLICE SIRENS... MORGANNLELEUX TOKYO 2021 OLYMPICATHLETESO I THOUGHT ABOUT THE MOMENT OFWHEN I WOULD MAKE THE TEAM ANDWHATTHAT WOULD FEEL LIKE BUT I DIDNOT THINK ABOUT WHAT WAS GOINGTO COME AFTEROR WHAT IT WAS GOING TO MEAN TOMY HOMETOWN, SO TO SEE MY NAMEUP ONALL THE SIGNS AND EVERYONESENDING ME LOVE AND SUPPORT ANDPICTURES, IT JUST,IT REALLY MEANS THE WORLD.USA...USA...USA...USA...MINDY DAVIS NEW IBERIA RESIDENTYOU KNOW JUST WATCHING EVERYBODYCOME TOGETHER AND SUPPORT HER,THAT'SBEEN PHENOMENAL.

TO SEE THAT ANDBE ABLE TO SAY "I KNOW SOMEBODY"IT JUST GIVES SO MUCH HOPE TOALL THESE LITTLE GIRLS.MORGANN LELEUX TOKYO 2021OLYMPIC ATHLETEHOW ABOUT DA BERRY...DABERRY...DA BERRY.......I'M JUSTSO EXCITED TO REPRESENTYOU KNOW MY HOMETOWN OF COURSENEW IBERIA, LAFAYETTE ANDLOUISIANA, YOU KNOW, AT THEOLYMPICS AND I HAVE USA ON MYCHEST, IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTEWORLD AND I CAN'T THANK YA'LLENOUGH.

THANK YOU....CROWD CHEERS...AMERICAN OLYMPIAN AND L-S-UTRACK AND FIELD STAR