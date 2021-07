Parts of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast have moved out of Hurricane Elsa's cone of uncertainty on Friday evening as the Category 1 storm churns through the eastern Caribbean Sea.

ELSA..

WITH THE NEW ADVISORYAND FORECAST TRACK COMING INLATE TONIGHT A STORM THAT WEWILL BE CLOSELY WATHING THISHOLIDAY WEEKEND.

WPTV FIRSTALERT CHIEF METEOROLOGISTSTEVE WEAGLE WITH WHAT WE ARSEEING RIGHT NOW.

STEVTHIS WEEKEND, TRACK ELSA BDOWNLOADING THE FREE WPTV APYOU CAN GET ALERTS SENT RIGHTO YOUR PHONE WHEN YOU NEETHEM M