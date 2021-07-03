Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, July 3, 2021

Hurricane Elsa update

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 01:25s 0 shares 1 views
Hurricane Elsa update
Hurricane Elsa update

Hurricane Elsa did look rather ragged on infrared satellite and has officially weakened since the last update.

It is still a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained wind of 29 mph.

Drier air has entered the mid levels of Elsa which is the reason why convection has decreased over the past several hours.

Again Elsa's track is expected to remain to the WNW and eventually make landfall over Cuba and then move toward South Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The cone hasn't changed all that much and still puts Elsa to the west of SWFL sometime early Tuesday afternoon.

The next full advisory and cone update will be at 5 am.

IT IS THE FIRST HURRICANE TO HITTHE ISLAND NATION IN MORE THAN60 YEARTemperatures will be in the 70sovernight with a partly cloudysky and mainly dry conditions.With a light Gulf breeze ltemperatures Saturday morninwill be in the mid to upper 70s.There could be a few coastalrain areas Saturday morning, butmost of us will stay drHurricane Elsa continues to holon to category 1 status withmaximum sustained wind of 8mph.

It is still moving quickto the WNW at 30 mph.

Minimumcentral pressure has risesubstantially over the pasthours to 995 mb which appears tobe signs of weake

Advertisement

Related news coverage

More coverage