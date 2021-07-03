Hurricane Elsa update

Hurricane Elsa did look rather ragged on infrared satellite and has officially weakened since the last update.

It is still a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained wind of 29 mph.

Drier air has entered the mid levels of Elsa which is the reason why convection has decreased over the past several hours.

Again Elsa's track is expected to remain to the WNW and eventually make landfall over Cuba and then move toward South Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The cone hasn't changed all that much and still puts Elsa to the west of SWFL sometime early Tuesday afternoon.

The next full advisory and cone update will be at 5 am.