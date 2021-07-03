Skip to main content
Saturday, July 3, 2021

Storm hits Calgary in Canada after week of severe hot weather

Rain, thunder and lightning arrived in Calgary yesterday evening!

Some neighborhoods as shown in this footage have experienced an impressive hail storm.

Canadian authorities issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city on Friday (July 2nd).

A drastic shift from the record-breaking heatwave in British Columbia this week with temperatures rising to 50 °C.

