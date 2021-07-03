Storm hits Calgary in Canada after week of severe hot weather

Some neighborhoods as shown in this footage have experienced an impressive hail storm.

Rain, thunder and lightning arrived in Calgary yesterday evening!

Canadian authorities issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city on Friday (July 2nd).

A drastic shift from the record-breaking heatwave in British Columbia this week with temperatures rising to 50 °C.