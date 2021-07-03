Stunning cloud formation darkens the sky over New Jersey beach towns

Drone video shows a stunning shelf cloud associated with passing thunderstorms darkening the sky over Ocean City, NJ and Atlantic City, NJ as the 4th of July weekend started for thousands of vacationer

The dark clouds stretched over several beach towns and brought brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.