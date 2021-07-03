Hurricane Elsa races towards Haiti amid fears of landslides

Hurricane Elsa is racing towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.The Category 1 storm was located about 395 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, and was moving west-northwest at 29mph on Saturday.It had maximum sustained winds of 80mph, with the hurricane expected to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami.