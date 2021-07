A huge mudslide hit the town of Atami in Shizuoka prefecture on Saturday (July 3) after parts of the region were hit by torrential rain.

A huge mudslide hit the town of Atami in Shizuoka prefecture on Saturday (July 3) after parts of the region were hit by torrential rain.

Videos posted on social media show the mudslide sweeping houses and vehicles.

At least two people are reported dead and some 20 people are missing.