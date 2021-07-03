Covid-19: How dangerous is the delta variant in Germany? | Oneindia News

Cases of the more-infectious delta variant of the coronavirus more than doubled last week in Germany, and are likely to increase further over coming days.
Will this mean a return to lockdown and more restrictions?
#OIDW #Delta #Germany
The highly infectious and dangerous Delta strain of the coronavirus is evolving and still mutating and the world is in a very..
Doctors say the unvaccinated are especially vulnerable to the more dangerous Delta Variant.