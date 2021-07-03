New gorilla billboard in Brighton targets Matt Hancock to the amusement of locals and day trippers alike

Brighton, East Sussex, UK.

3rd July 2021.

A billboard has been erected in Brighton city centre targeting Matt Hancock after bombshell footage emerged of him kissing kissing aide, Gina Coladangelo.

The poster in Robert Street, shows a photograph of the former Health Secretary kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office in an apparent breach of coronavirus restrictions.

A quote next to the image reads: “If one person breaks the rules, we will all suffer.” It also displays a parody version of the government’s coronavirus safety message “stay alert, protect the NHS, safe lives”, which has been edited to read, “stay alert, government hypocrisy, costs lives”.

The billboard is the work of protest group Led by Donkeys, who first went viral in early 2019 by plastering politicians’ past statements onto billboards in an effort to highlight hypocrisy.