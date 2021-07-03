Hilarity as Indonesian prisoner scared of injections clings to guard during vaccination

Hilarity ensued when an Indonesian prisoner, terrified of needles, wailed and clung to a guard while a female medic administered his vaccination on 1 July.

Hilarity ensued when an Indonesian prisoner, terrified of needles, wailed and clung to a guard while a female medic administered his vaccination on 1 July.

The scene was filmed at a vaccination event for prisoners and prison officers in West Sumatra, Indonesia.

The guard helped ease the not-so-hardened criminal's nerves by holding him while he got the jab.