Vaccine in numbers: 33,402,028 people in UK have had two doses
45,135,880 people have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Of that number 33,402,028 have had two doses in the UK.

The latest statistics come as Covid-19 cases fall slightly to 24,885 in the last 24 hours.