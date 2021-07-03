Tracking The Tropics: 11 a.m. Saturday Elsa Advisory

With the 11 a.m.
Advisory, Elsa had been downgraded to a tropical storm.
It packed winds of 70 mph and was moving over parts of Hispaniola at 29 mph.
Hurricane Elsa hasn't changed much over the past couple hours, but is now moving even faster at 30 mph. It is still a category 1..
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of Tropical Storm Elsa's latest advisory.