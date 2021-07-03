Police standoff with heavily armed men ends in 11 arrests

A standoff overnight between Massachusetts State Police and “several heavily armed men” in the woods ended Saturday morning with 11 people arrested, authorities said.
CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem discusses.
The men, who wore military-style gear and claimed in a livestream to be “foreign nationals,” were part of an hourslong standoff..