Flags, families and festive atmosphere in Kyiv, Ukraine for match against England

People of all ages were seen carrying Ukrainian flags in Kyiv for their team's Euro 2020 quarter-final against England on Saturday 3 July.

A fan zone had a carnival atmosphere and was full of young fans for the game.

The match is happening in Rome but there are few fans from both countries there for the match, thanks to coronavirus travel restrictions.