For a game where travelling fan numbers were drastically curtailed by Covid-19 restrictions, a fan zone in Rome was deserted for the England-Ukraine clash on Saturday 3 July.

The quarter-final is happening in the Italian capital as part of the delayed continent-wide Euro 2020 tournament.

Only a few people were spotted in the dedicated fan area in Piazza del Popolo.