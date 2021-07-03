England fans propelled into state of euphoria after 4-0 win over Ukraine
England fans were propelled into a state of euphoria after a hat-trick of goals from the team’s two Harrys edged the Three Lions closer to Euro 2020 glory.

Fans who dare to dream have been given hope that Euro 2020 victory is within reach.