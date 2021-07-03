England fans propelled into state of euphoria after 4-0 win over Ukraine

England fans were propelled into a state of euphoria after a hat-trick of goals from the team’s two Harrys edged the Three Lions closer to Euro 2020 glory.
Fans who dare to dream have been given hope that Euro 2020 victory is within reach.
Police in London cleared Leicester Square of an England fan celebration on Saturday night (3 July).
In central London, England fans jumped on and kicked a car, that responded by driving into them, late on Saturday 3 July.