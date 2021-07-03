Atmosphere turns tense in Kyiv as England smash goals in against Ukraine

The atmosphere amongst thousands of Ukrainian football fans turned pensive in Kyiv, as England scored one goal after another on Saturday night (3 July).

England ended up winning their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine 0-4.

Few fans from Ukraine or England were able to travel to the match in Rome, thanks to Covid-19 travel restrictions.