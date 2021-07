Elated and dejected fans left the stadium in Rome where England played Ukraine on Saturday 3 July.

England fans emerged cheering and singing, while Ukraine fans were less boisterous but nonetheless cheerful despite their 0-4 defeat.

The good natured party at the exit continued as thousands of fans emerged from the stadium after the quarter-final.