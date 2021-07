Huge crowds of England football fans climbed the Eros statue in London's Piccadilly Circus after beating Ukraine 0-4 on Saturday 3 July.

The win in Rome takes England through to a semi-final match against Denmark in the Euro 2020 tournament.