'Southgate you're the one': England fans chant in Derby streets after Euro 2020 win

England fans chanted songs in the streets of Derby, UK, after England beat Ukraine in their Euro 2020 quarter final on Saturday 3 July.

Among the chants were lines praising manager Gareth Southgate and less positive songs at Scotland's expense.

England will face Denmark in the semi-final in a few days.