Tyler Posey Sexuality (1)

TYLER POSEY OPENS UP ABOUT HIS SEXUALITY, ROMANCE WITH MUSICIAN PHEM AND HOW SHE HELPED HIM REALIZE HIS QUEERNESS "I'VE BEEN WITH EVERYBODY UNDER THE SUN," TYLER SAID IN AN INTERVIEW WITH BRITISH ENTERTAINMENT SITE NME.

"AND RIGHT NOW I'M IN A RELATIONSHIP THAT I'VE EVER BEEN IN WITH A WOMAN, AND SHE'S QUEER TOO." TYLER AND PHEM BEGAN DATING BACK IN FEBRUARY.

HE CALLED HER HIS BIGGEST SUPPORTER AND CREDITS HER FOR HELPING HIM REALIZE HOW HE FIT UNDER THE "QUEER UMBRELLA." TYLER ADMITS HE IS A BIT NERVOUS ABOUT BEING PERCEIVED AS "WISHY-WASHY." BACK IN OCTOBER, TYLER SHARED THAT HE WAS SEXUALLY FLUID ON HIS ONLYFANS.

HOWEVER, TYLER EXPLAINED THAT HIS PERSONAL ANNOUNCEMENT WASN'T AS WELL-RECEIVED AS HE HOPED.

"SOMEONE ASKED IF I'D BEEN WITH MEN [AS WELL AS WOMEN], AND I SAID YES," SAID TYLER.

HE REVEALED THE INTERNET TROLL ACCUSED HIM OF BEING A "GAY-BAITER PRETENDING TO BE GAY TO GET MONEY." WHILE TYLER ISN'T A STRANGER TO NEGATIVE COMMENTS, HE ADMITS IT AT TIMES GOES A LITTLE TOO FAR.

"AND [THE TROLL] MADE THIS ONE COMMENT THAT KIND OF SPARKED ME WANTING TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT CYBERBULLYING.

THEY SAID: 'I KILLED YOUR MOTHER'—LIKE, THIS PERSON ACTUALLY CLAIMED THEY KILLED MY MOTHER." THIS ISN'T THE FIRST TIME THE ACTOR HAS SPOKEN OPENLY ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE ON ONLYFANS.

TALKING TO ERIN LIM, HE ADMITTED IT'S NOT ALL BUTTERFLIES AND RAINBOWS.

HE GOT CANDID ABOUT THE "BIZZARE," "DRAINING" AND "OBJECTIFYING" ONLYFANS CAN BE.

"I'M TRYING MY HARDEST TO BE ARTISTIC AS POSSIBLE WITH THE CONTENT I PUT OUT," TYLER SAID.

"I JUST WANT TO BE ARTISTIC AND STAY IN TOUCH WITH MY FANS." SOUNDS LIKE TYLER IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO BEING HIS AUTHENTIC SELF!