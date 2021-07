Gosar's sister: My brother Paul is 'hateful and bigoted'

Rep.

Paul Gosar (R-AZ), a vocal Trump supporter who backed efforts to overturn the election, sought to undermine the notion that Ashli Babbitt was killed in an act of self-defense by Capitol police during the January 6 insurrection.

CNN’s Pamela Brown discusses with the lawmaker’s sister, Jennifer Gosar.