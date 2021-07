Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas reopens in new location.

FIRST WEEKEND BACK.KEEPING NOSTALGIA ALIVE...THIS IS THE FIRST WEEKENDSINCE THE PINBALL HALL OF FAMERE-OPENED.NOW IN A NEW LOCATION JUSTSOUTH OF THE STRIP.TIM ARNOLD, THE DIRECTOROF STUFF AND THINGS AT PINBALLTHE HALL OF FAME SAYS ITWOULDN’T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLEWITHOUT THE HELP OF DONATIONSFROM THE PINBALL COMMUNITY."THIS NEW LOCATION IS 3 TIMESBIGGER.

IT’S NIVER, A LOT MOREAIR CONDITIONING, A LOT MOREGAMES, STUFF YOU’VE NEVER SEENBEFORE.

AND THE BEST PART ABOUTIT - STILL FREE PARKING.

STILLFREE ADMISSION.THE PINBALL HALL OF FAMEIS LOCATED ON LAS VEGASBOULEVARD - NEAR THE WELCOME TOLAS VEGAS SIGN.IT’S OPEN EVERY DAY FR