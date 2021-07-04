Tropical Storm Elsa update

A tropical storm watch has been issued for coastal Collier County.

Reconnaissance aircraft has found Elsa to be a bit weaker with maximum sustained wind of 65 mph.

It is also moving slower at 17 mph out of the WNW.

It will be moving between Haiti and Jamaica and should not make any land interaction with either Sunday.

Convection looks rather impressive over the past few hours, but once again Elsa isn't expected to strengthen as it moves toward Cuba.

Minimum central pressure has increased to the highest its been in a couple days - 1004 mb.