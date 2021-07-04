Trinamool Councillor gives vaccine dose, BJP attacks| Caught on Camera| West Bengal | Oneindia News

In fresh trouble for Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government, the BJP has cornered TMC on to a video that shows a Trinamool councillor at a vaccine camp in Asansol, giving a vaccine dose without any prior experience.

The video shared by the BJP's Babul Supriyo and Agnimitra Paul shows Trinamool councillor Tabassum Ara at the vaccine camp, which was held by the civic body, at Kulti.

In the clip, she is given an injection by a nurse as a woman sitting on a chair awaits her dose of vaccine.

The video then shows the councillor giving the shot.

