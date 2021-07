Covid-19: Slight drop in India's cases| 43,071 cases in 24 hours| 955 Deaths | Oneindia News

India reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than Saturday, and added 955 deaths.

The country crossed a grim milestone of 4 lakh Covid deaths on Friday - the third after US and Brazil.

Active Covid cases have declined to 4.85 lakh in India - the number is below 5 lakh after 97 days.

Active cases constitute 1.59 per cent of total infections.

