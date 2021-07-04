ICMR study: 16% Covishield dosed samples don’t have antibodies for Delta variant | Oneindia News
A new ICMR study claims that antibodies against the Delta variant of Covid-19 were not found in 16.1 per cent of samples from those who had been administered both doses of Covishield.

