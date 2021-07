Bash presses Covid-19 response coordinator on falling short of July 4th goal

President Biden set a goal in May for 70% of Americans to have at least one vaccine dose by the 4th of July.

The US is at 67% vaccinated, almost 8 million people behind the goal.

CNN’s Dana Bash talks with White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffery Zients about the administration’s next steps in the vaccination effort.