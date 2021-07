Indian man wins ₹40 cr in UAE in lucky draw; Will share price money with 9 associates |Oneindia News

A 37-year-old Indian man has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping 20 million dirham which converts to approximately Rs 40 crore.

According to a media report, Renjith Somarajan along with nine of his associates from different countries won the amount in a raffle draw in the UAE.

