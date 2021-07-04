Press missing the big picture by focusing on Delta variant?

CNN’s Oliver Darcy argues that hyper-coverage of the variant overpowers America’s progress against the pandemic.” Dr. Jonathan Reiner agrees: “Delta is a threat, but it’s primarily a threat to the folks in this country who have not been vaccinated,” he says, adding, “the big story over the last six months is really a revolutionary medical success.”
UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Delta spread
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2021 (WAM) -- The Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in..
