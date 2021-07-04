Tropical Storm Elsa kills two in Dominican Republic

After killing two in the Dominican Republic, Tropical Storm Elsa on Sunday brought heavy rain to Jamaica, flooding parts of the Caribbean island nation, while the weather along the southern parts of neighboring Cuba had also started to deteriorate.

Two people in the Dominican Republic were killed on Saturday, when a wall collapsed due to heavy winds brought on by Tropical Storm Elsa, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the storm pounded Jamaica with heavy rain, flooding parts of the Caribbean island nation Elsa was downgraded from a hurricane on Saturday after the U.S. National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were near 60 miles per hour.

Cuba should expect 5 to 10 inches of rain and up to 15 inches in isolated areas with storm surges of 3 to 5 feet.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa was forecast to move across central and western Cuba by Monday and head toward the Florida Straits.

The approaching storm has forced Florida officials to begin work to demolish the remaining portion of a condo building that collapsed about 10 days ago.

And search and rescue efforts for the 121 people still missing have been suspended.