Middleton 4th of July Parade 2021

MIDDLETON...FOURTHOF JULY ACTIVITIESSTARTED A DAYEARLY WITH THEIRTRADITIONAL 4TH OFJULY PARADE.HORSES.

CARS.

ANDEVEN AN A4 JETMADE ITS WAYTHROUGH THEDOWNTOWN... ANDLIKE YEARS PAST... ITALL ENDS IN A WATERFIGHT.PHOTOJOURNALISTDOUG LOCK-SMITHHAS THE STORY..."WE LOVEMIDDLETON!""THE THEME THISYEAR IS 1776 SO WEARE CELEBRATINGOUR INDEPENDENCEAND IT'S WONDERFULTO SEE THATPATRIOTISMRUNNING THROUGHEVERYONE'S BLOOD.THE VIBE THATCOMES THROUGHTHE TOWN COMESALIVE.""CANDY!

CANDY!CANDY!""I AM PRETTY SUREWE HAVE ENOUGHCANDY THIS YEAR.

ITHINK WE HAVESEVEN HUNDREDAND FIFTY POUNDSOF CANDY JUST FOROUR FLOAT.

SUPEREXCITED AND GREATTURNOUT.

WEACTUALLY HAVE ANA4 JET IN THEPARADE THIS YEARTOO.

IT'S THEFUNNIEST ONE IHAVE EVER BEEN AT,HONESTLY.""I AM A RODEO GIRLMYSELF.

I LOVE TOGO TO THE RODEOS.THAT IS MY FAVORITEPART.

BUT I LOVECOMING OUT THEPARADES ANDSEEING ALL THELITTLE KIDS GET SOEXCITED.

SEEING USCOME BY GETTINGREADY FOR THEIRCANDY THAT IS JUSTTHE BEST PART BYFAR.""I ACTUALLY HAD ANENCOUNTER A FEWDAYS AGO WHERE AGIRL WAS JUSTDAZZLED BY ME AND IWENT UP TO HER TOTAKE A PHOTO ANDTHE FIRST THINGTHAT SHE DID WASHUG ME AND IT JUSTBROUGHT IN SOMUCH LOVE ANDHOPE TO MY HEARTTHAT WE AREACTUALLY REACHINGOUT TO THECOMMUNITY.

BEFOREWE HAD CARS ANDFLOATS WE USEDHORSES.

WE USEDCOWS.

IT KEEPS THEWESTERN WAY OFLIFE ALIVE.""MIDDLETON PUTSON THE BESTPARADE.

AND IF YOUWANT TO HAVE AGOOD TIME COME ONOUT TO THE WETZONE AND THIS ISWHAT WE DO RIGHTHERE!

JUST LIKETHAT!

JUST LIKETHAT!

NOTHING BUTWATER, BABY!

IT'SAMAZING.

AFTERCOVID.

SEEINGEVERYBODY OUTHERE.

YOU CAN NOTBEAT IT.

THIS IS WHATYOU WANT TO DORIGHT HERE.""IT'S WILD.

THEWATER.

THE PEOPLE.IT'S SUCH A FRIENDLYENVIRONMENT.

SO,MANY THINGS TO DO.I WOULD DESCRIBE ITAS WILD.""ALRIGHT IT'S GOINGTO GET CRAZY ISN'TIT?""OUR FAMILY ISCRAZY!""MY BABY SISTER ISON THAT FLOAT.""IT JUST BRINGS SOMUCH LOVE TO MYHEART THAT PEOPLEWANT TO CELEBRATETHE 4TH OF JULY ANDLOVE IT AS MUCH AS I