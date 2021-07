Tropical Storm Elsa update - 7/4/21 - 6pm

The latest look at Tropical Storm Elsa.

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSBEFORE 10PM, THEN A SLIGHTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS AFTER 5AM.PARTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 81.

SOUTHEAST WIND 8 TO10 MPH.

CHANCE OFPRECIPITATION IS 20%.

MONDAYACHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS, THEN SHOWERSLIKELY AND POSSIBLY ATHUNDERSTORM AFTER 8AM.

SOMEOF THE STORMS COULD PRODUCEHEAVY RAIN.

PARTLY SUNNY, WITHA HIGH NEAR 84.

BREEZY, WITH ASOUTHEAST WIND 11 TO 17 MPH,WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 23 MPH.CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION IS70%.

NEW RAINFALL AMOUNTSBETWEEN A QUARTER AND HALF OFAN INCH POSSIBLE.

MONDAYNIGHTSHOWERS LIKELY ANDPOSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORM.MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A LOWAROUND 80.

SOUTHEAST WIND 11TO 13 MPH.

CHANCE OFPRECIPITATION IS 60%.TUESDAYSHOWERS LIKELY ANDPOSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORM.MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH A HIGHNEAR 84.

BREEZY, WITH ASOUTHEAST WIND 15 TO 17 MPH,WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 23 MPH.CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION IS70%.

TUESDAY NIGHTA 30 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. MOSTLY CLOUDY,WITH A LOW AROUND 80.SOUTHEAST WIND 10 TO 15 MPH,WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 20 MPH.WEDNESDAYA 50 PERCENT CHANCEOF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR85.

SOUTHEAST WIND AROUND 14MPH, WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 18MPH.

WEDNESDAY NIGHTA 20PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. MOSTLY CLOUDY,WITH A LOW AROUND 81.SOUTHEAST WIND AROUND 11 MPH.THURSDAYA 50 PERCENT CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR85.

SOUTHEAST WIND AROUND 11MPH.

THURSDAY NIGHTA 20PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. MOSTLY CLOUDY,WITH A LOW AROUND 81.

FRIDAYA30 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS. MOSTLYSUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR 85.FRIDAY NIGHTA 30 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. PARTLY CLOUDY,WITH A LOW AROUND 81.SATURDAYA 50 PERCENT CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR85.

SATURDAY NIGHTA 20 PERCENTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. MOSTLY CLEAR,WITH A LOW AROUND 81